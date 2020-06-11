ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 6,697 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Ross Stores by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 217,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 242,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 21,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 24.3% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 29,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.