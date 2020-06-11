ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 410 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $69,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,777,000 after buying an additional 68,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLIR. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

