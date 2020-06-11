ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 10,755 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

