ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,464 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.