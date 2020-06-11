ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

