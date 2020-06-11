ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $183,281,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $99,360,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,198,000 after purchasing an additional 782,435 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,435,000 after purchasing an additional 755,903 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $100.71 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

