ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,506 Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

SR stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

