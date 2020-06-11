ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 4,388 Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.11% of Kamada worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.25. Kamada Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kamada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

