ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 38.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

