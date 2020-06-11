ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 144.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total transaction of $3,396,779.25. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $2,463,219.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,727,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,027,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,790 shares of company stock worth $29,245,045. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $149.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.94. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.