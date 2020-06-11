ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 272,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 156,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.1% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $105,543.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,548.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.95. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

