ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNN. Sidoti downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Lindsay stock opened at $97.48 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.28%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

