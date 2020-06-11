ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,824,000 after purchasing an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,292,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

