ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after buying an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,951,000 after buying an additional 137,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $286,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $124.08 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

