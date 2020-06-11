ETF Managers Group LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM opened at $903.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,913.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $910.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,009.19.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.