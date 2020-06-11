ETF Managers Group LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 53.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Teleflex by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex stock opened at $366.73 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.07 and its 200-day moving average is $349.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.40.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $321,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,493 shares of company stock valued at $480,201. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

