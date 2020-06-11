ETF Managers Group LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.