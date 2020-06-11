ETF Managers Group LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 340.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,860,000 after buying an additional 146,284 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 67,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $235.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

