ETF Managers Group LLC Has $246,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $5,075,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

