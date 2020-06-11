ETF Managers Group LLC Has $241,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.74. The company has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.76.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

