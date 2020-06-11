ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,365,000 after acquiring an additional 151,060 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 56,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 8,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $117.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

