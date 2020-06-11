ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in SEI Investments by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in SEI Investments by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.46 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.