ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,905,000 after acquiring an additional 109,722 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,150,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.98.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

