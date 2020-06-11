ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heico by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Heico by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $111.13 on Thursday. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.69 million. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Heico’s payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.