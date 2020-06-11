ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Pure Storage by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PSTG. ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE PSTG opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.65. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $252,946.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,990.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.