ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 48 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $568.07 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $541.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.44.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,263. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

