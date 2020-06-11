ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFFN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

