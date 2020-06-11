ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,069,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,767,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,825. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

