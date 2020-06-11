ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,158,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,171,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,950.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 423,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 409,692 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,082,000 after acquiring an additional 376,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.37.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

