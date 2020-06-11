ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

