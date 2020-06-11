ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

BR opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average of $115.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,940 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,829 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.