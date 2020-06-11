ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 212 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in WABCO were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in WABCO by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 239,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

WBC opened at $136.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99.

Separately, ValuEngine cut WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.