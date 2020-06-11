Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Critical Analysis

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust and Stag Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 1 9 6 0 2.31 Stag Industrial 0 1 6 0 2.86

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $292.07, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Stag Industrial has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Stag Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stag Industrial is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Stag Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stag Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Stag Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 12.01 $439.29 million $13.38 20.03 Stag Industrial $405.95 million 10.34 $49.28 million $1.84 15.34

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Stag Industrial. Stag Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Stag Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 42.47% 9.94% 4.90% Stag Industrial 24.61% 4.96% 2.70%

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Stag Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stag Industrial pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Stag Industrial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stag Industrial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Stag Industrial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The Company is structured as an umbrella partnership REIT, commonly called an UPREIT, and owns substantially all of its properties and conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership, STAG Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Operating Partnership).

