Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Stake Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,483,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $492,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,122,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS traded down $12.34 on Thursday, reaching $247.96. 99,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.07.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

