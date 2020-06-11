Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RF Industries, Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million.

In other news, Director Gerald T. Garland purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,358.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the period. THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

