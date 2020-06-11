Equifax Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Equifax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $175.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.62. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 53.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

