Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Up 21.0% in May

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 14th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.