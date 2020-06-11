Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB) Shares Gap Up to $6.06

Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at ($1.13), but opened at $6.06. Enochian Biosciences shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 978,563 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

About Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB)

Enochian Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.