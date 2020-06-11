Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Price Up 16.5%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s stock price rose 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.20, approximately 718,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 495% from the average daily volume of 120,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

ENLV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,086,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

