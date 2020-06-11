Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.58) target price on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Energean Oil & Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,058.25 ($13.47).

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 543 ($6.91) on Monday. Energean Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 295.50 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,092 ($13.90). The stock has a market cap of $975.76 million and a PE ratio of -10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 593.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 722.23.

In other Energean Oil & Gas news, insider Karen Simon bought 31,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £209,898.96 ($267,148.99).

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

