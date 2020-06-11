Encana (NYSE:ECA) versus Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Head to Head Contrast

Encana (NYSE:ECA) and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Encana pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share. Encana pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Encana has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Encana and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encana $5.94 billion 0.00 $1.07 billion $0.86 N/A Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 0.00 $5.16 million N/A N/A

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares Encana and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encana 16.84% 10.12% 4.77% Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 58.82% 16.46% 16.46%

Volatility & Risk

Encana has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Encana and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encana 3 7 4 0 2.07 Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Encana presently has a consensus target price of $5.87, indicating a potential upside of ∞.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Encana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Encana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Encana beats Sandridge Mississippian Trust I on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

