Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Empire State Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -700.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.