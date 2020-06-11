Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the May 14th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Emclaire Financial stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Emclaire Financial has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Emclaire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

