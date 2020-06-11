Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 660 ($8.40) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 585 ($7.45) to GBX 820 ($10.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electrocomponents to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 811 ($10.32) to GBX 746 ($9.49) in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrocomponents currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 697.20 ($8.87).

Shares of LON ECM opened at GBX 670.50 ($8.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 731.20 ($9.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 600.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.55.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 72,328 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.63), for a total transaction of £490,383.84 ($624,136.24).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

