Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Update

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 406.8% from the May 14th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EDNT opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Edison Nation has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Edison Nation Company Profile

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

