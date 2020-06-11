Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,230,000 shares, an increase of 368.2% from the May 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $225.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

