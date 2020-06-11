eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.