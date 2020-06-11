East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1,215.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,492 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of East West Bancorp worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

