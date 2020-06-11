DWF Group (LON:DWF) Coverage Initiated at Shore Capital

Analysts at Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DWF opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.33. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of $209.34 million and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.93.

In other DWF Group news, insider Chris Stefani purchased 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £9,937.80 ($12,648.34).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

