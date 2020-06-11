Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Sector Performer” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector performer rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.00) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 950 ($12.09).

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.91) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Dunelm Group to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.17) to GBX 840 ($10.69) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,200 ($15.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 640 ($8.15) to GBX 520 ($6.62) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 965.63 ($12.29).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,145 ($14.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 970.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.96. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.59. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,450 ($18.45).

In other Dunelm Group news, insider William Reeve acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,927.45).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.